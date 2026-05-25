WNS Addresses Recent Lack Of Coverage And Opens Door For New Contributors

We would like to apologise for the lack of coverage over the past week and recent events. Unfortunately, one of our main coverage team members Patrick was taken to hospital for surgery and is currently recovering. We send our best wishes for a full recovery.

As many of you know, Wrestling News Source operates on a voluntary basis through passion and dedication to professional wrestling. We always do our best to keep the site updated and provide live coverage, news, and event reporting as consistently as possible.

With that said, if there is any interest from members of the community who would like to join WNS as a news reporter, live coverage contributor, or event correspondent, please email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com with your interests. We would be happy to get you set up on the site and posting content!

Thank you all for your continued support, patience, and understanding. It truly means a lot to us.