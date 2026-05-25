Matt Hardy Teases One More Match Against Adam Copeland And Christian Cage

Matt Hardy has hinted that one final clash between The Hardys and Adam Copeland and Christian Cage could still happen following the latter duo’s big title victory at AEW Double or Nothing.

During the May 24 pay-per-view, Copeland and Cage challenged FTR for the AEW World Tag Team Championship in a high stakes match. The stipulation stated that if they lost, they would no longer be allowed to compete together as a team. Instead, the longtime partners walked out of Queens, New York with the titles in hand after defeating FTR.

Following the victory, Matt Hardy reacted on social media and teased the possibility of revisiting one of wrestling’s most iconic rivalries.

“Congrats to (Christian Cage & Adam Copeland) on becoming AEW Tag Team Champs. Great stuff!

Not sure where, not sure when.. But we’ve got ONE more night of magic left in us.”

The Hardys and Edge & Christian were central figures in WWE’s legendary tag team division during the Attitude Era, sharing the ring in multiple TLC classics alongside The Dudley Boyz. Their matches at SummerSlam 2000 and WrestleMania X-Seven remain some of the most celebrated tag team bouts in wrestling history.

Matt and Jeff Hardy most recently revisited another famous rivalry at TNA Bound For Glory 2025, where they defended the TNA World Tag Team Championship against Bully Ray and Devon. After the match, the Dudleys symbolically left their boots in the ring, fueling speculation about the future of the legendary duo.

A potential Hardys versus Copeland and Cage reunion match would likely face logistical hurdles due to TNA Wrestling’s working relationship with WWE. TNA and WWE’s NXT brand officially launched a multi-year partnership earlier in 2025, making crossover appearances involving AEW talent more complicated.

Still, the idea of seeing all four veterans share the ring one last time is already generating plenty of excitement among longtime wrestling fans, especially given the history the teams created together during one of wrestling’s most memorable eras.