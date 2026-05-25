Possible SPOILER Revealed for WWE Clash in Italy

There may already be an internal favorite for one of WWE’s biggest championship matches at Clash in Italy.

On SmackDown, Rhea Ripley officially accepted Jade Cargill’s challenge, confirming that the WWE Women’s Championship will be on the line when the two collide at Clash in Italy on May 31 in Turin.

A new report from Rope Break has now shed light on the company’s current direction for the title bout, claiming Ripley was expected to leave the event as champion.

“Rope Break has learned that, as of this past week, Rhea Ripley was slated to retain the WWE Women’s Championship against Jade Cargill next Sunday at Clash in Italy.”

Cargill has been aggressively pursuing another opportunity at the championship for weeks, while Ripley has shown no hesitation in stepping back into the ring with one of WWE’s most physically dominant competitors.

Should the reported plan remain unchanged, Ripley would add another major defense to her current title reign and hand Cargill another setback in her pursuit of a defining singles victory in WWE. However, with more than a week remaining before the premium live event, there is still plenty of time for creative adjustments behind the scenes.

WWE Clash in Italy takes place on Sunday, May 31, from the Inalpi Arena. News of the rumored finish has already sparked discussion among fans, especially with many hoping Cargill could score the biggest win of her WWE career.