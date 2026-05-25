AEW Stadium Stampede Reportedly Faced Major Restrictions In New York

AEW’s Stadium Stampede bout at Double or Nothing delivered several wild moments, but there were reportedly limits placed on just how far things could go inside the arena.

According to Bryan Alvarez of F4WOnline.com, the New York State Athletic Commission did not permit blood or crowd brawling during the match. Alvarez shared the detail online but did not expand further on the restrictions at that time.

Even with those reported limitations, the Stadium Stampede clash involving the teams of Chris Jericho and Ricochet still featured a number of chaotic sequences throughout the arena. Among the highlights were a superkick delivered with the aid of a trash can while inside a shopping cart, Mark Davis narrowly avoiding being launched into a parked vehicle and golf cart, and a seven-man superkick sequence. While the action spilled across multiple areas of the venue, there were no blade jobs or extended fights through the audience sections.

Tony Khan was later asked during the post-show media scrum about the noticeable lack of blood during the event. While Khan stopped short of directly confirming the restrictions, he hinted that AEW had worked within the commission’s guidelines.

“Thankfully, we were able to keep the State of New York very happy with AEW tonight,” Khan stated, which appeared to back up reports that planned blood-related spots were not approved.

The match still included several memorable moments, including a tribute to the late Sabu after the bout wrapped up. Chris Jericho honored the hardcore wrestling icon by voluntarily diving through a table positioned at ringside.