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Wardlow Reportedly Backstage At AEW Double Or Nothing Without TV Return

Posted By: Ben Kerin on May 25, 2026
Wardlow Reportedly Backstage At AEW Double Or Nothing Without TV Return

Former TNT Champion Wardlow was reportedly backstage at AEW Double or Nothing over the weekend, though there were no plans in place for him to appear on television during the event.

According to reports from PWInsider, Wardlow was present behind the scenes at the pay-per-view despite remaining absent from AEW programming in recent months. His last official match for the company took place on the March 13 episode of Dynamite, where he faced Samoa Joe.

Wardlow later made a brief return at Forbidden Door 2025, attacking Prince Nana and aligning himself with the Don Callis Family in a surprise appearance. However, reports soon emerged indicating he had been dealing with a knee injury that kept him sidelined from active competition.

The powerhouse became one of AEW’s biggest breakout stars during his rivalry with MJF in 2022 and has gone on to capture the TNT Championship on three separate occasions. Outside of wrestling, Wardlow recently expanded into television as part of the new American Gladiators revival hosted by The Miz. The series debuted on Amazon Prime Video on April 17.

Interestingly, this is not the first recent AEW event Wardlow has attended without appearing on screen, as he was also reportedly backstage at AEW Revolution earlier this year.


If you reference any quotes from this piece, please attribute them to the original source, and kindly credit WrestlingNewsSource.com (h/t) for the transcription.



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