AEW Looking To Turn MyAEW Into Worldwide Wrestling Hub

AEW President Tony Khan has revealed that MyAEW is being positioned as a long term worldwide destination for professional wrestling content, with plans already underway to expand the platform beyond AEW and ROH programming.

Speaking during the post Double or Nothing media scrum on Sunday night, Khan discussed the recent addition of One Fall Wrestling content to the streaming service. He explained that bringing the promotion onto the platform was a natural fit due to its connection with QT Marshall, who works both as an AEW talent and executive. However, Khan made it clear that this is only the beginning of a much larger vision for MyAEW.

According to Khan, the service is aimed heavily at international subscribers, though it also operates domestically in the United States. He noted that the platform already contains a large library of wrestling content and confirmed AEW intends to continue expanding its offerings by partnering with additional promotions in the future.

“MyAEW is primarily focused on international [subscribers], but we do have the domestic service. And it has a lot of great content, and we plan to feature wrestling from multiple promotions,” Khan said. “We’ve just added QT’s great promotion, we have One Fall Wrestling now, but we’re looking to add other promotions to MyAEW and make it a hub for pro wrestling all over the world.

“Of course, for a lot of fans, it’s already become a great destination. It’s been a key part of our international strategy, but also here in the US, there’s great promotions we can make available on MyAEW. Still, we have all of our focus here pushed toward HBO Max and Warner Bros. Discovery.”

The MyAEW platform was officially unveiled earlier this year and effectively replaced TrillerTV for international viewers outside the United States and Canada. Subscribers in those regions are able to access AEW television programming and ROH content through a monthly subscription model, while premium tiers also include AEW pay per view events.

In North America, MyAEW currently operates as a FAST streaming channel featuring archival AEW programming on a continuous live stream. Fans can also access select AEW and ROH content on demand for free, with 1FW events now available at no cost as part of the growing library.

The Georgia based 1FW promotion recently gained attention after Darby Allin made a surprise appearance for the company, further strengthening the ties between AEW and the independent promotion.