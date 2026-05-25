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CM Punk Shows Off Bigger Physique Ahead Of WWE Return

Posted By: Ben Kerin on May 25, 2026
CM Punk Shows Off Bigger Physique Ahead Of WWE Return

CM Punk looks to have added noticeable size during his time away from WWE television, as a new fan-recorded workout clip making the rounds online shows the veteran star appearing far more muscular ahead of his expected return.

The former WWE Champion has been absent from programming since the Raw following WrestleMania on April 20, where he came face to face with Cody Rhodes. Reports have indicated Punk’s break was planned well in advance and not connected to any injury concerns. WWE also removed him from advertising for several upcoming European Summer Tour events along with multiple June editions of Raw.

New footage shared by a fan on X captured Punk training in the background of a workout session, with many fans quickly pointing out the noticeable change in his physique. Compared to his appearance on the April 20 episode of Raw, Punk appeared to have added more size to his upper body, particularly around his shoulders and arms, fueling speculation that he is preparing for a major return angle in the near future.


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