Tony Khan Discusses AEW Running Event During WrestleMania 43 Weekend



AEW President Tony Khan spoke with the media following Double or Nothing 2026 in Queens, New York, touching on a wide range of topics involving the company’s future, business strategy, creative direction, and potential expansion plans.

One of the biggest talking points came when Khan was asked about the possibility of AEW running a major event during WrestleMania 43 weekend in Saudi Arabia in April 2027. While he stopped short of confirming any plans, Khan admitted the idea has crossed his mind.

“I think it is potentially viable. And it’s a very interesting thought. We’ll have to see what happens in the world landscape between now and then, but it’s a very interesting possibility.”

Khan also reflected positively on Double or Nothing 2026 itself, describing the event as one of the strongest shows AEW has ever produced. He specifically praised Mick Foley and Renee Paquette for their chemistry together during the Buy In pre show and suggested fans should expect the duo to continue working together moving forward.

The AEW boss also revisited the recently finalized Paramount and Warner Bros. Discovery merger. Expanding on comments he made during a Bloomberg TV appearance earlier in the week, Khan emphasized his relationship with David Ellison through NFL connections and expressed concerns over ideas involving the separation of TNT and TBS from HBO Max.

“He didn’t like Netflix’s idea of separating TBS and TNT from HBO Max.”

Khan additionally revisited AEW’s long discussed interest in running Madison Square Garden. According to Khan, MSG management originally reached out expressing interest in hosting the debut episode of Dynamite before suddenly backing away from the idea. He compared the situation to Lucy pulling the football away from Charlie Brown in the Peanuts comics. The topic has gained fresh attention recently after MJF publicly campaigned for AEW to finally run the legendary arena.

Addressing criticism surrounding the lack of blood and crowd brawling at Double or Nothing, Khan pointed to restrictions imposed by the New York State Athletic Commission. Despite the limitations, he felt the company delivered an excellent event while remaining compliant with local regulations.

When discussing the distinction between AEW and Ring of Honor, Khan explained that ROH is currently designed to showcase younger wrestlers, especially rising female talent, while also leaning more heavily into pure wrestling rules and a presentation style that differs from AEW television. He also stressed the importance of maintaining veteran names within the ROH product.

Khan had high praise for Darby Allin and his recent World Championship reign, calling it one of the greatest title runs in AEW history. He stated that Allin achieved nearly everything he hoped to accomplish during the reign and added that he is eager to hear from Kevin Knight following Knight’s shocking turn against the champion.

The future of AEW’s streaming plans also came up during the scrum. Khan confirmed that the MyAEW streaming service is being developed with a strong international focus, though domestic rollout plans are also in place. He further revealed that additional wrestling promotions are expected to become part of the service over time.

Looking ahead to Wednesday’s episode of Dynamite, Khan revealed that several matches are already planned, but final decisions cannot be made until talent receives medical clearance following the physically demanding pay-per-view.

Khan also took a moment to send support to Rebel, also known as Reba Mae Smith, who is currently battling ALS. He mentioned the possibility of reviving the Fight for the Fallen concept as a charity event to help raise money and awareness for ALS research.

Finally, Khan briefly addressed the possibility of using CMLL’s micro wrestlers in AEW programming. While admitting he had not seriously considered it before, he said the concept is now something he would be willing to think about moving forward.