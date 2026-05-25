Brock Lesnar Fallout To Kick Off WWE Raw Tonight

WWE Raw heads to the Schottenstein Center in Columbus, Ohio tonight for the final episode before Clash in Italy on May 31, with several major segments already confirmed for the broadcast. Oba Femi is scheduled to address Brock Lesnar’s shocking return attack, Roman Reigns and Jacob Fatu will make their Tribal Combat match official with a contract signing, and Becky Lynch is also advertised to appear on the show.

The fallout from last week’s Raw is expected to be a major focus throughout the night after Brock Lesnar made his first WWE television appearance since SummerSlam 2023. Lesnar interrupted Oba Femi’s open challenge and laid out the powerhouse with four consecutive F 5s in a shocking ending to the segment.

Following the attack, Adam Pearce confronted Paul Heyman backstage looking for answers. Heyman then revealed that Lesnar had already signed a contract for Clash in Italy, setting the stage for a huge showdown. Femi is now set to open tonight’s Raw as he responds to Lesnar’s return and the challenge that now awaits him.

Another major segment announced for the show is the contract signing between Roman Reigns and Jacob Fatu ahead of their Tribal Combat clash at Clash in Italy. The ongoing Bloodline issues have escalated in recent weeks, with tensions finally boiling over on the May 18 edition of Raw.

During last week’s show, Jacob Fatu came dangerously close to being fired by Adam Pearce before turning the situation around by officially challenging Reigns to Tribal Combat. Reigns later accepted the match, and tonight’s contract signing is expected to deliver one final confrontation before the World Heavyweight Championship match this Sunday.

Also announced for the broadcast is a tag team match featuring Bayley and Lyra Valkyria taking on Raquel Rodriguez and Roxanne Perez. Becky Lynch is also expected to appear, while The Vision has been advertised for the episode as well.

Currently announced for WWE Raw tonight:

• Oba Femi opens the show to respond to Brock Lesnar’s attack

• Roman Reigns and Jacob Fatu contract signing for Tribal Combat at Clash in Italy

• Bayley and Lyra Valkyria vs. Raquel Rodriguez and Roxanne Perez

• Becky Lynch appearance

• The Vision advertised for the show