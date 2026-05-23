Bill Anderson Benefit Show to Help the Legendary Wrestler with his Medical Bills Announced for Azusa, California

For years, Bill Anderson was a key part of pro wrestling in the Southwestern United States. After a successful career in the ring including being accused of taking the "marijuana pills" by Tennessee promoter Nick Gulas, Anderson settled in on the Southwest partnering with legendary wrestler Red Bastien to train wrestlers. Some of the wrestlers who were trained by Anderson include Sting, Ultimate Warrior, Rod Price, Angel of Death, Louie Spicolli, and more. Anderson would also work LA area WWF events and scored a win over "Mr. Wonderful" Paul Orndorff amongst others. He'd also often serve as the local area ring announcer. Anderson did tours of Japan with the hardcore FMW group in the early 1990's and continued training talent in Southern California for years to come.

Anderson left California in the early 2000's and settled in the Phoenix, Arizona area. Over the past few decades, his health has declined with a cancer battle and mobility issues surfacing.

Well, Bob Seager once sang "Rock and Roll never Forgets." And, neither does pro wrestling!

Joey Munoz and the Santino Bros are presenting an evening in honor of Bill Anderson in the LA area in Azusa, California on June 19th.

Joey Munoz wrote the following about the event: