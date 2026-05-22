JBL Defends Ludwig Kaiser Following Recent Arrest Controversy

Questions continue to surround Ludwig Kaiser’s recent arrest, and now WWE Hall of Famer JBL has weighed in with strong support for the former Imperium member while questioning both sides of the story.

During an episode of Something to Wrestle, JBL and Conrad Thompson discussed the misdemeanor battery charge involving Kaiser. The conversation turned toward an alternate version of events reportedly shared by former Wrestling Inc owner Raj Giri, which contradicted details included in the official police report.

According to Giri’s account, Kaiser allegedly confronted a neighbor after the man threatened to call ICE on Kaiser’s girlfriend, Andrea Bazarte, following an encounter in an elevator where the couple had reportedly been showing affection. The version relayed by Giri also claimed Kaiser never threw any punches during the incident.

While none of those claims have been verified, the alleged victim, Richard Reap, did file a police report detailing his version of events. JBL made it clear he is skeptical of both narratives and believes the reality likely falls somewhere between the two stories being shared publicly.

“Yeah, I think it’s bullst. I think both sides are bullst. Obviously, this story was made up to help him. And I don’t know how much was made-up, but if I’m getting arrested, that’s the story I make up, that exact story right there,” JBL said. “I don’t know if this came from Kaiser. I don’t know where this came from. But all of a sudden, this spins perfectly to make him the babyface. I mean, do you believe that story is 100% true?”

JBL went on to explain that he does not see the situation as particularly serious, while also stressing that there are major holes in each version of the story.

“I don’t think this is a big deal. I want to make it clear about this that I’m fine with what Kaiser did here; I have no problem with this. This is bullst. The whole thing’s bullst. I think that story is bullst on one side. The guy’s story on the other side is bullst. I don’t know what this guy had a problem with on the elevator. A young couple is making out on an elevator. Come on, man. Who is this dude? And all of a sudden, you say something about it,” JBL said.

The WWE legend added that although the full truth remains unclear, he understands why Kaiser may have reacted if offensive comments were made toward his girlfriend. JBL also criticized the neighbor for allegedly escalating the situation and contacting police afterward.

According to JBL, Kaiser has never struck him as someone looking for trouble, and he hopes the incident does not negatively impact his standing within WWE. Conrad Thompson added that if the reported ICE comment actually happened, it could make Kaiser even more popular with Mexican wrestling fans due to his current connection with AAA.

JBL joked that Kaiser, especially under his El Grande Americano persona, is already wildly popular in Mexico and said defending his girlfriend against a derogatory remark would only increase that support.

“This is something that couldn’t be better for Kaiser. Let this story get out there. I don’t know if the story is true or not. I don’t really believe either side of the story, the extremes. Because what do you do when you get in trouble? The guy who calls is going to fill his version of the story. He’s going to jade it his way. Then the defence is going to come, and they’re going to jade it your way. You know, the truth is somewhere in the middle,” JBL said.

JBL closed out the discussion by firmly backing Kaiser, even while admitting he does not know exactly what took place during the altercation.

“I’m on Kaiser’s side on this. The guy had no business saying anything to him. I get it. Kaiser’s not the guy who ends up punching somebody. I don’t know who this d*****bag was that called the cops, but screw this guy.

“I want to make it clear, I’m not passing judgment. I’ve been in enough, seen enough altercations to know that both sides end up going a little bit away from the truth. The truth is somewhere in the middle. I am 100% behind Kaiser on this. Unequivocally, I’m backing this guy. He thinks he’s a good guy. He’s not a hothead to me. If something happened here, the guy (the neighbor), I think, deserved it. So I don’t know what happened, but I am 100% backing Kaiser,” JBL said.