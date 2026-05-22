Tiffany Stratton Set For Women’s U.S. Title Open Challenge On WWE SmackDown

WWE has added several new segments and matches to tonight’s episode of WWE SmackDown from Lexington, Kentucky, including a title open challenge and a major appearance from the company’s top women’s champion.

Women’s United States Champion Tiffany Stratton is set to issue an open challenge on tonight’s broadcast after successfully retaining her championship against Kiana James two weeks ago. WWE confirmed that any competitor willing to step up will have the opportunity to challenge for the title live on SmackDown.

Also scheduled for tonight, Carmelo Hayes will address United States Champion Trick Williams along with rapper Lil Yachty following Hayes’ return victory over Ricky Saints last week.

In another major development, WWE announced that Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley will open the show tonight. Ripley is expected to respond to the challenge issued by Jade Cargill on last week’s SmackDown, with their championship rematch likely to become official for Clash in Italy on May 31.

The rivalry between Ripley and Cargill reignited after Cargill returned on the May 8 edition of SmackDown and interrupted a match involving Ripley, Charlotte Flair, and Alexa Bliss against Fatal Influence. Ripley originally captured the WWE Women’s Championship from Cargill at WrestleMania 42.

Before their potential singles rematch, Ripley and Cargill are already set to collide in a six woman tag team match at WWE Saturday Night's Main Event this weekend. Ripley will team with Flair and Bliss against Cargill, Michin, and B-Fab.

Tonight’s SmackDown takes place at Rupp Arena. The currently announced lineup includes:

• Cody Rhodes and Gunther continuing the build toward their Clash in Italy showdown

• Tiffany Stratton issuing a Women’s United States Championship open challenge

• Carmelo Hayes delivering a message to Trick Williams and Lil Yachty

• Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Talla Tonga

• Rhea Ripley opening the show and responding to Jade Cargill’s challenge