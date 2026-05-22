WWE ID Talent Forced To Use New Ring Names On Independent Scene

WWE’s WWE ID program is reportedly introducing a major shift for its signed independent talent. According to a new report from BodySlam.net, wrestlers under WWE ID agreements are now expected to use their assigned WWE-approved ring names for all future independent appearances instead of the names they previously built their reputations with on the indie scene.

The report states that WWE ID talents will no longer be permitted to appear under their established independent personas moving forward, with the company instead wanting consistency across bookings and branding tied to the developmental initiative.

Several of the wrestlers involved have already debuted updated names through the WWE ID system. Those reported changes include:

• Aricia Demia now performing as Anya Rune

• Notorious Mimi now using the name Sloane Jacobs

• Starboy Charlie competing as Chazz Starboy Hall

• Jariel Rivera now going by Santi Rivera

• Jimmy House performing under the name CJ Valor

• Mike Cunningham now using the name Max Abrams

Additional updates regarding the policy are reportedly expected in the coming days as more information becomes available.

WWE first launched the WWE ID initiative in October 2024 as part of a broader effort to identify and develop rising independent wrestling prospects. The program was designed to give select talent support, exposure, and a direct route toward eventually signing full time with WWE while still allowing them to work independent dates.