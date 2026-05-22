NASCAR Star Kyle Busch Passes Away At Age 41

Reports surfaced on Friday claiming that NASCAR legend and former WWE 24/7 Champion Kyle Busch had passed away at the age of 41 following a short illness. The shocking news quickly spread across social media, with fans from both the racing and wrestling worlds reacting to the announcement.

In a statement released overnight, NASCAR paid tribute to Busch and reflected on the impact he had throughout his career.

“On behalf of the Busch family, everyone at Richard Childress Racing and all of NASCAR, we are devastated to announce the sudden and tragic passing of Kyle Busch,” the statement read. “Our entire NASCAR family is heartbroken by the loss of Kyle Busch. A future Hall of Famer, Kyle was a rare talent, one who comes along once in a generation. He was fierce, he was passionate, he was immensely skilled and he cared deeply about the sport and fans.”

Busch built one of the most successful careers in NASCAR history and became known for his aggressive driving style, outspoken personality, and championship level performances. Over the years, he became one of the sport’s biggest crossover stars and also made appearances for WWE on several occasions.

Wrestling fans may remember Busch guest hosting WWE RAW in 2009 before returning to WWE television a decade later. During the December 2, 2019 edition of RAW, Busch captured the WWE 24/7 Championship after rolling up R Truth backstage in a comedic segment that became a memorable crossover moment between NASCAR and WWE.

The segment added Busch to the long list of celebrities who briefly held the chaotic championship during its run on WWE programming.