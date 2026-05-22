WWE SmackDown Preview For Tonight Before Saturday Night’s Main Event

Tonight’s episode of WWE SmackDown takes place at Rupp Arena in Lexington, serving as the final stop before this weekend’s Saturday Night's Main Event.

A handful of matches and segments have already been announced for the show, although WWE is expected to add more throughout the day as the company continues building toward both Saturday Night’s Main Event and next weekend’s Clash In Italy.

There has also been backstage speculation surrounding a possible blue brand debut for Blake Monroe. While nothing has been officially confirmed, rumors have circulated that the reigning NXT Women’s North American Champion could appear during tonight’s broadcast.

Only one match has been officially announced so far. Shinsuke Nakamura is set to face Talla Tonga after last week’s attack that saw the MFTs member drive Nakamura through a table. WWE is expected to continue that rivalry heading into the weekend.

Tonight’s SmackDown also acts as the direct lead in to Saturday Night’s Main Event, which will take place at Allen County War Memorial Coliseum in Fort Wayne. The event has reportedly distributed more than 10,000 tickets heading into the weekend.

With Lexington and Fort Wayne located only a few hours apart, some fans choosing between the two events may have impacted attendance for tonight’s SmackDown taping.