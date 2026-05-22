WWE ID Champion Chazz Hall Makes Surprise TNA iMPACT! Debut

The relationship between WWE and the independent wrestling scene continues to evolve, and this week’s episode of TNA iMPACT! delivered another interesting crossover moment. Current WWE ID Men’s Champion Chazz “Starboy” Hall appeared on the show to answer Mustafa Ali’s open challenge for the TNA International Championship.

Hall, formerly known to many fans as Starboy Charlie, has become one of the standout names tied to WWE’s developing ID program. The initiative is designed to help independent talent grow while still competing across multiple promotions outside WWE.

The rising prospect has gained considerable momentum over the past year. On March 23, Hall captured the WWE ID Men’s Championship after defeating Cappuccino Jones. He later traveled to Japan and successfully retained the title against Titus Alexander at the Marvellous 10th Anniversary Commemorative Event on May 5.

Hall’s latest opportunity came after Mustafa Ali once again issued an open challenge for the TNA International Championship. Ali has been on a strong run since defeating Trey Miguel for the title at Rebellion in April, regularly putting the championship on the line against a variety of challengers from around the wrestling world.

Although some TNA viewers may not have been familiar with Hall prior to the match, he quickly made an impression with his athleticism and fast paced offense. Despite the bout lasting under five minutes, Hall managed to showcase why many within wrestling see him as a future breakout star.

At several points, it appeared Hall could potentially score a shocking upset victory. One of the closest moments came after he connected with a Tornado DDT before immediately following up with a standing somersault splash that nearly secured the pinfall. Hall also relied heavily on his quickness and springboard attacks to keep Ali on the defensive throughout the contest.

Ultimately, Ali’s veteran instincts proved to be the deciding factor. After avoiding Hall’s attempted Sliced Bread maneuver late in the match, Ali capitalized during another springboard attempt and countered into a bridged backslide pin to retain the TNA International Championship.