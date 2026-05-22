Triple H Personally Called Sol Ruca After WWE Raw Botch

Social media backlash has become an unavoidable part of modern wrestling, especially for younger talent trying to establish themselves on WWE television. One awkward moment can instantly spread online, bringing heavy criticism from fans. That is something rising WWE star Sol Ruca recently experienced firsthand, and according to Ruca, Triple H personally stepped in to help her through it.

Ruca officially arrived on WWE’s main roster during the May 4 edition of WWE Raw when General Manager Adam Pearce introduced her as WWE’s newest signing. The celebration quickly turned tense once Becky Lynch interrupted the segment and exchanged words with the newcomer.

The confrontation led to Ruca attempting her Sol Snatcher finisher on Lynch, but she slipped while springboarding off the ropes, creating an awkward moment live on television. Despite the misstep, Ruca still completed the move, with Lynch helping steady the sequence to keep the segment moving.

After the clip aired, social media lit up with criticism and jokes aimed at the rookie star. Fans also noticed WWE’s uploaded version of the segment appeared edited to minimize the botched moment, which only fueled further discussion online.

Speaking during an appearance on The Ringer Wrestling, Ruca admitted negative reactions online can hit performers harder than many fans realize. She explained that wrestlers naturally check social media because they want feedback from the audience, but often a single harsh comment outweighs dozens of positive ones.

Ruca revealed she was already planning to avoid social media entirely after her RAW debut because she personally felt disappointed with how the segment unfolded. That was when Triple H reached out directly to reassure her and encourage her not to focus on the negativity.

“I did have Triple H call me after my debut with Becky and the promo and stuff, and he was like, ‘I just want you to know you did a great job.’ I was like, ‘Yeah, like I’m just going to stay off social media…not 100% happy with how it turned out.’ But he was like, ‘Honestly, we think you did amazing. Don’t worry about it. Don’t go on social media.’ He really just gave me that ‘Okay’ of like, ‘You’re fine…don’t care what people say. We think you did amazing and just keep doing what you’re doing,'” Ruca said.

The story offers another example of how WWE management has worked closely with younger talent behind the scenes, especially as performers face increasing scrutiny online. Despite the criticism surrounding the segment, WWE has continued positioning Ruca as one of the company’s rising breakout stars.