Asuka Addresses WWE Future Following Emotional Backlash Moment

Following her emotional loss to Iyo Sky at WWE Backlash 2026, Asuka has now addressed the growing speculation surrounding her WWE future in a new video posted to her YouTube channel.

At Backlash, fans watched as Iyo Sky defeated Asuka in a highly emotional singles match. Once the bout ended, Asuka embraced Sky in the ring before raising her hand in a show of respect. She then took a moment to wave to the crowd before making her exit, a scene that immediately sparked concern online about whether it could have been her farewell appearance.

Now, Asuka has broken her silence and made it clear that she is not done yet.

“Hey guys, what’s up? Welcome to KanaChanTV!

Things have been super busy lately, so I know it’s been a minute since my last video. But now that things have finally settled down a bit, I’m back!”

Asuka noted that it had been roughly two weeks since her Backlash match before directly addressing the rumors that have been circulating regarding her future with WWE.

“It’s already been about two weeks since my last match at Backlash.

I know there are a ton of rumors flying around out there. People asking, ‘Are we ever going to see Asuka wrestle again?’ ‘Is she going back to Japan?’ ‘Is she leaving WWE?’

The truth is, it was a personal matter. I reached out to WWE and we talked it through.”

While the former Women’s Champion acknowledged the uncertainty surrounding her next move, she strongly pushed back against the idea that she can no longer compete at the highest level.

“But let’s be clear, as you all know from watching my matches, I can still go. I am still at the top of my game!”

Asuka then reflected on her decade-long run with WWE and admitted that her constant presence may have caused fans to assume she would always be around.

“I’ve been with WWE for over 10 years now. It almost became something that was just a given.

And because it became such a part of your daily routine, I think my presence there just became something everyone took for granted.

But remember… nothing lasts forever. Everything is finite.”

The WWE veteran also opened up about her creative mindset outside the ring, explaining that wrestling is only one aspect of who she is.

“You see, I’m not just a wrestler by trade. I’m a designer, too. Even the way I live my life has to be art.”

Although Asuka stopped short of revealing exactly what her future plans involve, she confirmed she remains under WWE contract and teased that fans could still see her appear unexpectedly.

“I’m sure you’re all wondering what’s next for me and how I’ll be involved with TV and the tours moving forward.

But don’t forget, I am still officially with WWE. So there’s a chance I might just pop up in front of you when you least expect it!”

Asuka also delivered a confident statement about the legacy she believes she leaves behind in WWE, pointing to her historic accomplishments and unique rise through the company.

“Let’s be honest, no one will ever make the kind of historic impact I made from day one. I don’t think anyone will ever climb to the top nonstop, grabbing every title and accolade along the way the way I did. And because I’m a true pioneer, there will never be another Asuka!”

She then hinted that future appearances could become far less frequent moving forward.

“So from here on out, if you ever catch a glimpse of me, you better cherish it because it’s going to be rare.”

Even with questions remaining about her in-ring future, Asuka assured fans that she will remain active online through YouTube and social media.

“That said, my YouTube and social media are staying active to stay connected with you guys!

I’m going to keep dropping videos nonstop so we don’t become too distant. You better come watch, seriously, don’t miss it! And smash that subscribe button for me. I mean it!”

She closed the video in classic fashion with one final reminder that she still sees herself as both an artist and a fighter.

“Thank you for watching. Please thumbs up!

New videos are coming right up, so stay tuned! After all, I’m a designer who can also kick some serious ass in the ring!

See ya! Bye!”