AEW Double Or Nothing 2026 Betting Odds Revealed

Betting odds have been released for this weekend’s AEW Double or Nothing 2026, giving fans an early look at which stars are currently favored heading into the pay-per-view.

According to betonline.ag, several major matches feature heavy favorites, including MJF in the AEW World Championship bout and Will Ospreay in the Men’s Owen Hart Tournament quarterfinals.

The favorites are listed with a minus symbol, while underdogs are marked with a plus symbol.

Current betting odds are as follows:

• Stadium Stampede Match

Jericho, The Hurt Syndicate & The Elite -600

The Demand, The Don Callis Family & The Dogs +350

• AEW Women’s World Championship

Thekla (c) -1000

Jamie Hayter +350

Hikaru Shida +1000

Kris Statlander +1100

• AEW International Championship

Konosuke Takeshita -250

Kazuchika Okada (c) +170

• AEW World Championship

MJF -500

Darby Allin (c) +300

• AEW World Tag Team Championship

Cage & Cope -3000

FTR (c) +900

• Men’s Owen Hart Tournament Quarterfinal

Will Ospreay -3000

Samoa Joe +900

• Men’s Owen Hart Tournament Quarterfinal

Swerve Strickland -800

Bandido +425

The most lopsided odds currently belong to Cage & Cope and Will Ospreay, both sitting as overwhelming favorites in their respective matches. Meanwhile, Darby Allin and Kazuchika Okada are listed as underdogs despite entering Double or Nothing as reigning champions.