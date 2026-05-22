AEW Double Or Nothing 2026 Betting Odds Revealed

Betting odds have been released for this weekend’s AEW Double or Nothing 2026, giving fans an early look at which stars are currently favored heading into the pay-per-view.
According to betonline.ag, several major matches feature heavy favorites, including MJF in the AEW World Championship bout and Will Ospreay in the Men’s Owen Hart Tournament quarterfinals.
The favorites are listed with a minus symbol, while underdogs are marked with a plus symbol.
Current betting odds are as follows:
• Stadium Stampede Match
Jericho, The Hurt Syndicate & The Elite -600
The Demand, The Don Callis Family & The Dogs +350
• AEW Women’s World Championship
Thekla (c) -1000
Jamie Hayter +350
Hikaru Shida +1000
Kris Statlander +1100
• AEW International Championship
Konosuke Takeshita -250
Kazuchika Okada (c) +170
• AEW World Championship
MJF -500
Darby Allin (c) +300
• AEW World Tag Team Championship
Cage & Cope -3000
FTR (c) +900
• Men’s Owen Hart Tournament Quarterfinal
Will Ospreay -3000
Samoa Joe +900
• Men’s Owen Hart Tournament Quarterfinal
Swerve Strickland -800
Bandido +425
The most lopsided odds currently belong to Cage & Cope and Will Ospreay, both sitting as overwhelming favorites in their respective matches. Meanwhile, Darby Allin and Kazuchika Okada are listed as underdogs despite entering Double or Nothing as reigning champions.
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