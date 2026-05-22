Danhausen Signs Major Management Deal Following WWE Breakout

Danhausen’s rise in WWE is continuing outside the ring as well, with Deadline reporting that the fan favorite has officially signed with Adventure Media for representation across all areas of his career.

The company is expected to help expand Danhausen’s growing brand into film, television, digital media, publishing, and additional business opportunities as his popularity continues to surge.

Since debuting for WWE at February’s Elimination Chamber premium live event, Danhausen has quickly emerged as one of the company’s biggest breakout acts. Alongside becoming a major merchandise mover, he also made his WrestleMania debut on April 19 during a segment involving both John Cena and The Miz.

Outside WWE, Danhausen’s profile has exploded thanks to several viral mainstream appearances. He notably appeared on ESPN’s NBA Today where he jokingly cursed the Cleveland Cavaliers before their playoff opener against the New York Knicks, a game Cleveland went on to lose. He later invaded ESPN’s SportsCenter and hilariously hijacked the Top Plays segment, creating another viral moment that spread widely across social media.

The WWE star has also become a frequent guest across comedy and pop culture podcasts, with his unusual mix of horror-inspired presentation, offbeat humor, fan interaction, and trademark “curse” gimmick helping him stand out well beyond wrestling audiences.

Adventure Media has built a strong reputation representing filmmakers, creators, and television talent, while recently expanding deeper into sports and wrestling media. The company has increasingly become a landing spot for athletes and wrestling personalities looking to broaden their reach into entertainment and digital platforms.