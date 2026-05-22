Report Claims ICE Threat Sparked Ludwig Kaiser Incident

New information has surfaced regarding Ludwig Kaiser’s battery arrest, with journalist Raj Giri reporting the situation may have escalated after an alleged ICE threat was made toward Kaiser’s girlfriend before any physical altercation occurred.

According to Giri, Kaiser was riding an elevator with his girlfriend, Andrea Bazarte, who appears on WWE Spanish-language programming and AAA broadcasts. The pair were reportedly showing affection, but nothing excessive. The complainant, identified in court documents as Richard Reap, allegedly stayed quiet during the elevator ride before making a comment after exiting on the 12th floor.

Giri claims Reap said something along the lines of, “You need to show some f, in’ respect before I call ICE on that b, h.” Kaiser then reportedly stepped out of the elevator and the two became involved in a scuffle, though no punches were allegedly thrown.

That account differs sharply from the version outlined in the official arrest warrant filed in Orlando’s Ninth Judicial Circuit Court. The warrant states the April 23, 2026 incident occurred around 6:30 PM at the Paramount on Lake Eola Apartments in Orlando, Florida.

In the police report, Reap claimed Kaiser and Bazarte were behaving in an “uncontrollably intimate” manner inside the elevator. After leaving on the 12th floor and asking them to “please have some manners,” Reap alleged Kaiser punched him multiple times, shoved him to the ground, and threatened additional violence.

Authorities documented redness and a scratch on the back of Reap’s head that officers said appeared consistent with a recent altercation. Kaiser was arrested on May 20 and later released from Orange County Corrections after posting $1,000 bond.

Bazarte has become part of Kaiser’s ongoing WWE and AAA storyline tied to El Grande Americano, adding more attention to the situation.

Kaiser is currently scheduled to headline AAA Noche de los Grandes against Chad Gable, The Original El Grande Americano, in a Mask vs. Mask match. However, the arrest could potentially impact travel to Mexico depending on release conditions. AAA has already pulled the planned Serenata para El Grande Americano promotional event that was set for May 21 in Mexico City.

Neither WWE nor AAA has publicly addressed Kaiser’s arrest or confirmed whether the match will still move forward. The May 30 event at Arena Monterrey is also scheduled to feature Bayley, Dominik Mysterio, Penta Zero Miedo, The War Raiders, Pagano, and Psycho Clown.