Ludwig Kaiser Requests International Travel Access Amid Battery Case

WWE star Ludwig Kaiser is fighting to keep his travel schedule intact while his Florida battery case moves through the legal system, with newly obtained court documents revealing his legal team argues travel is essential for him to remain employed by WWE.

According to filings obtained by Ringside News, Kaiser, whose real name is Marcel Barthel, has formally requested permission for both out of state and international travel while the misdemeanor battery case remains active in Orange County, Florida. His attorney argued in the motion that WWE’s demanding schedule requires constant travel across the United States and internationally for television tapings, premium live events, media appearances, and overseas tours.

“Mr. Barthel is an international performer who is required to travel throughout the United States and around the world to remain employed,” the filing stated.

The defense also pushed back against concerns surrounding Barthel’s background, claiming he has no criminal history and does not pose a danger to others.

“Mr. Barthel has no prior criminal history anywhere in the world and is not a danger to others,” the motion states.

Court documents further reveal Barthel intends to cooperate fully throughout the legal process.

“He has every intention of appearing at all required court appearances related to these allegations.”

The filings also provide additional details surrounding the timeline leading up to his arrest. According to the motion, Barthel was in Mexico for WWE related work when he learned an arrest warrant had been issued in Florida. The filing claims he immediately arranged travel back to Orlando to address the matter.

“At the time he learned of the warrant, Mr. Barthel was in Mexico for work purposes and immediately made plans to travel back to Orlando to deal with the warrant.”

Barthel returned to Orlando on May 20 before surrendering to authorities at the Orange County Jail. He was booked on a misdemeanor battery charge and later released after posting $1,000 bond.

Additional court filings show Barthel has entered a written plea of not guilty and waived arraignment, allowing the case to proceed without a standard courtroom appearance. His attorney, Orlando based lawyer Thomas D. Sommerville, also filed motions requesting discovery tied to the investigation, including police reports, witness statements, surveillance footage, forensic evidence, and other materials connected to the case.

One filing specifically requests “all police and investigative reports of any kind prepared for or in connection with the case.”

The underlying case stems from an alleged incident police say occurred on April 23 at the Paramount on Lake Eola Apartments in Orlando, where Barthel also resides. Investigators previously stated probable cause was established through witness statements, surveillance footage, visible injuries, and a photo lineup identification.

Court ordered release conditions reportedly require Barthel to avoid contact with alleged victims or witnesses, refrain from possessing weapons or controlled substances without prescription, and maintain separate residences while the case remains active. Documents also state he was only allowed to return to the apartment complex one time while accompanied by law enforcement.

Despite the ongoing legal situation, Kaiser has continued appearing on WWE television under the masked El Grande Americano character. WWE has not publicly commented on the arrest, the legal proceedings, or whether the situation could impact his television status moving forward.