WWE Interested In Reuniting Enzo And Cass

WWE may finally be moving toward an Enzo and Cass reunion.

According to WrestleVotes Radio on Fightful Select, WWE currently has interest in bringing the former tag team back together. The report surfaced just one day after False Finish revealed that Enzo Amore had recently been spotted at the WWE Performance Center, with sources claiming his visit was not a one off appearance.

The report also noted that WWE has maintained backstage connections with both Amore and Big Bill through producers who previously worked with the duo during their NXT and Raw run.

Big Bill’s current AEW contract is reportedly set to expire either at the end of May or the beginning of June 2026. Fightful Select previously reported that timeline in April, and Bill has barely been used by AEW this year. His last television appearance came during the February parking lot street fight on Collision, and he has wrestled only twice for AEW throughout 2026.

That inactivity has fueled further speculation that WWE could be preparing to reunite the popular former team.

Since leaving WWE in 2018, Amore has remained active on the independent wrestling scene under the Real1 name, competing for promotions including MLW, GCW, House of Glory, and Northeast Wrestling. Alongside wrestling, he has also focused heavily on his music career.

Amore’s 2018 sexual assault investigation was officially closed without charges being filed. At the time, Phoenix Police stated:

“The case has been investigated to its fullest extent, while working with the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office. The case has been closed. This would not preclude the case from reopening, should new evidence come to light.”

Self Made PW also reported earlier this week that WWE had recently reached out to Amore.

Enzo and Cass became one of WWE’s most popular tag teams during the mid 2010s, winning the NXT Tag Team Championships before eventually splitting in 2017 when Big Cass turned on Amore during an episode of Raw. Big Cass departed WWE in 2018 before later signing with AEW as Big Bill in 2024.