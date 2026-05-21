AEW Launching First-Ever TikTok LIVE Pre-Show Before Dynamite

AEW has announced a new partnership with Warner Bros. Discovery and TikTok that will introduce the company’s first-ever TikTok LIVE pre-show ahead of next week’s episode of Dynamite.

The special pre-show event, titled AEW Advance, is scheduled to air live on Wednesday, May 27 at 6 p.m. ET before AEW Dynamite begins at 8 p.m. ET on TBS and HBO Max from the Liacouras Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Hosted by AEW ring announcer Arkady Aura and backstage interviewer Lexy Nair, the hour-long livestream will provide fans with an interactive behind-the-scenes look at the build-up to Dynamite following the fallout from AEW Double or Nothing.

According to AEW, the stream will feature backstage access, “get ready with me” content from AEW talent, pre-show routines, appearances from wrestlers and executives, previews of storylines and matches scheduled for Dynamite, and a closer look at the atmosphere inside the arena as fans arrive before the live broadcast.

Viewers may also get a glimpse of commentary team preparations and other pre-show moments featuring emerging AEW talent.

The event will stream simultaneously across TikTok accounts @aew, @aewontv, and @tbsnetwork.