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Baron Corbin Fires Back At WWE Return Rumors

Posted By: Ben Kerin on May 21, 2026
Baron Corbin Fires Back At WWE Return Rumors

Former WWE star Baron Corbin has responded to the growing speculation that he could be on his way back to WWE.

Rumors about a possible return picked up this week after reports claimed WWE had internally discussed bringing Corbin back. Dave Meltzer also suggested Corbin may be linked to the mysterious Danhausen tease that recently aired on SmackDown.

Fightful Select later added that Corbin had wrapped up commitments with several promotions, including MLW, and was either already signed with WWE or expected to sign soon.

Corbin has now reacted publicly on X, seemingly mocking the reports surrounding his future.

“Sh*t I wish someone told me before I accepted these 8 shows in Europe a few days ago,” Corbin wrote.

After deleting the original post to fix a typo, he followed up with another message:

“Had to correct my horrible grammar. I accepted 8 shows in Europe. My eye is still swollen from Australia. I also didn’t know I was done with some of these companies. Whoever is making my schedule needs to let me know this sh*t. I thought it was me but apparently it’s not.”

Corbin, currently wrestling under the Bishop Dyer name, has been active on the independent scene since leaving WWE. His final televised WWE match took place on SmackDown in August 2024.

While speculation around a return continues, Corbin’s latest comments suggest nothing may be finalized just yet.


If you reference any quotes from this piece, please attribute them to the original source, and kindly credit WrestlingNewsSource.com (h/t) for the transcription.



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