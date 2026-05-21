AEW Files Trademark For New MLB Crossover Event

All Elite Wrestling has officially moved forward with trademarking the name for its latest crossover event tied to Major League Baseball.

AEW recently filed a trademark for “Brawl in the Ballpark” under serial number 99834579. The filing covers several entertainment-related categories connected to professional wrestling, including live wrestling performances, wrestling contests, and the production of wrestling programming and events.

The trademark filing follows AEW and Major League Baseball announcing a new partnership centered around a special post-game wrestling event set for July 10 at Target Field. Fans can already purchase exclusive ticket packages, which include a co-branded CT Twins and AEW lucha mask, along with VIP ringside seating for the show.

The company has continued experimenting with unique themed events and crossover presentations in recent months. Earlier this month, AEW presented a special one-hour edition of Collision from the SoFi Center in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, built around the concept of professional wrestling taking place on a golf course.

That themed episode featured Darby Allin successfully retaining the AEW World Championship against PAC in the main event, while Mark Davis captured a victory over Jack Perry to win the AEW National Championship.