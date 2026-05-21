Latest Update On WWE Star Ludwig Kaiser’s Arrest Situation

An update has emerged on WWE star Ludwig Kaiser being arrested following an alleged altercation with a neighbor inside a luxury apartment building in Orlando, Florida.

According to a police report obtained by TMZ, Kaiser, whose real name is Marcel Barthel, was taken into custody on Wednesday and charged with misdemeanor battery stemming from an incident that allegedly took place on April 23.

The report states that Kaiser and a woman entered an elevator with another resident in the building. During the ride, the pair allegedly became increasingly affectionate, with police documents describing the interaction as “uncontrollably intimate” due to the aggressive nature of the kissing.

After the elevator reached the 12th floor, the neighbor reportedly exited alongside the couple and told them to “please have some manners.” Authorities claim the comment led to a confrontation, with Kaiser allegedly attacking the man and knocking him to the ground.

Police further stated that Kaiser allegedly threatened the neighbor following the incident. The alleged victim later contacted law enforcement, and investigators reportedly identified Kaiser through security footage captured inside the building.

Kaiser was later arrested on a warrant connected to the incident. Records show he was booked into the Orange County Jail before being released after posting a $1,000 bond.

At this time, WWE has not publicly commented on the situation.