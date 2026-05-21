Jim Ross Reveals Doctors Are Monitoring Him For Dementia And Alzheimer’s

Jim Ross recently opened up about a new health concern, revealing that doctors are monitoring him for possible dementia or Alzheimer’s disease following a series of neurological tests.

Speaking on the latest episode of Grilling JR, the WWE Hall of Famer explained that his neurologist ordered additional evaluations after reviewing recent test results. While Ross stressed that no official diagnosis has been made, he admitted the situation has become a serious matter that doctors are keeping a close eye on.

“Gives me a chance to get my ailments addressed. I had a positive doctor’s appointment with my neurologist, everyone’s getting in on it, man. They took a bunch of blood, ran some tests.”

Ross went on to share his frustration regarding the uncertainty surrounding the conditions.

“They're worried about dementia or Alzheimer's, and I'm like, 'What the hell are you gonna do about it? There's not a cure,'” Ross said during the podcast.

Even with those concerns hanging over him, Ross noted that he is prepared to follow any preventative treatment plan recommended by his doctors. He made it clear that he is willing to take medication or undergo therapies if specialists believe it could help slow potential progression.

“If there's any medicine I should be taking preventatively, tell me what they are and I'll do it,” Ross stated. “But you know, we'll see how it works out. I'm going through a lot of tests. I don't feel bad at all, I feel great, actually. But you know, getting old is a b****.”

Best wishes, Jim! 🤠