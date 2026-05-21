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Kyle O’Reilly Earns AEW Continental Title Match Against Jon Moxley

Posted By: Ben Kerin on May 21, 2026
Kyle O’Reilly Earns AEW Continental Title Match Against Jon Moxley

Kyle O’Reilly is officially headed to Double or Nothing with a shot at the AEW Continental Championship after surviving a brutal battle with Jon Moxley on Wednesday night.

During the special three hour edition of AEW Dynamite and Collision on May 20, O’Reilly challenged Moxley in a 20 minute Continental Championship Eliminator Match. Much like their previous encounters, O’Reilly repeatedly pushed Moxley to the limit and controlled large stretches of the contest with his aggressive striking and submission offense.

O’Reilly came close to forcing the champion to tap out on multiple occasions, but Moxley refused to quit and battled through the pain instead of submitting as he had in earlier matches against O’Reilly.

As the clock continued to wind down, neither man could secure a victory before the time limit expired, resulting in a draw. Following the match, it was confirmed that O’Reilly had earned an AEW Continental Championship opportunity simply by surviving the full 20 minutes with Moxley.

After the announcement, O’Reilly made it clear he did not want any time restrictions for the championship bout and demanded a decisive finish.

It has now been confirmed that Jon Moxley will defend the AEW Continental Championship against Kyle O’Reilly at Double or Nothing in a no time limit match.


If you reference any quotes from this piece, please attribute them to the original source, and kindly credit WrestlingNewsSource.com (h/t) for the transcription.



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