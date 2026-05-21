Bishop Dyer Reportedly Nearing WWE Return

Speculation continues to grow regarding a possible WWE return for Bishop Dyer, formerly known as Baron Corbin.

Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com was the first to report that Dyer could be heading back to WWE, noting that Corbin “is probably back in WWE.” Meltzer also suggested that he may end up being revealed as the mystery wrestler tied to Danhausen’s recent “experiment” storyline on SmackDown.

Fightful Select later added more fuel to the rumors with an update on Dyer’s current status. According to the report, the former WWE star has recently wrapped up commitments with several promotions he had been working with, including MLW.

“Baron Corbin has finished up obligations with some companies that he had been working with regularly, including MLW. He is believed to be either signed by WWE or will be imminently, according to those that were spoken to.”

Dyer also appeared to respond to the speculation himself with a humorous post on X, joking about his current schedule overseas.

“Sh*t I wish someone told me before I excepted these 8 shows in Europe a few days ago! Correction ‘accepted’ my eye is still a bit swollen from Australia!”

While nothing has been officially confirmed by WWE, the reports and Corbin’s own reaction have only increased speculation that a return could be on the horizon.