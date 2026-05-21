MJF Says Modern Wrestling Culture “Makes Me Want To Vomit”

MJF is never going to tone himself down, and according to the AEW star, that is exactly why fans continue paying attention to him.

Speaking with SHAK Wrestling, MJF discussed his approach to character work and why he believes pushing boundaries is a major part of what makes professional wrestling work. The former AEW World Champion said he has no interest in playing things safe or worrying about upsetting people if it helps create a reaction.

“We live in a society filled with weak people who are afraid of offending others. That’s not something I’m afraid of. When I offend you, you buy a ticket. When I offend you, the ratings go up. When I offend you, you have no choice but to watch me and hope that I lose against a guy like Darby Allin, which I won’t, and you’ll continue to watch me because I grab you by the balls and I give you no choice otherwise.”

MJF also took aim at what he sees as a growing trend in wrestling where performers break character online and publicly praise their opponents after matches. While noting that he respects some of the talent involved, he admitted he cannot stand seeing wrestlers present themselves that way.

“Now, when I see guys and there are some of these guys I respect but I see guys, they’re on TV and then they go on X, ‘Oh my God, I just had such a great match with so-and-so. I’ve had so much fun at work these last couple of weeks.’”

“It makes me want to vomit. It’s disgusting.”

MJF continued by explaining that his vision of wrestling has always been rooted in conflict, trash talk, and making fans emotionally invest in wanting to see someone get beaten.

“That’s not why I got in this sport. I got in this sport to talk sh*t. I got in this sport to beat people up, and I got in this sport to make a whole lot of money doing it.”

The outspoken AEW star has built much of his career around staying in character during interviews and media appearances, something that continues to separate him from many modern wrestlers. His comments come as he prepares for another major spotlight match against Darby Allin at AEW Double or Nothing.