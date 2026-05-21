AEW Dynamite & Collision Results (May 20, 2026)

AEW delivered a stacked Dynamite and Collision special from Portland, Maine yesterday night with major championship matches, violent grudge fights, and several important storyline developments heading into Double or Nothing. Darby Allin successfully defended the AEW World Championship once again, Mark Briscoe and Tommaso Ciampa brutalized each other in an Anything Goes Match, and Jon Moxley and Kyle O’Reilly pushed each other to the limit before their match ended in a dramatic draw.

The Bucks Of Jericho vs. Ricochet, Andrade El Idolo & Mark Davis

Chris Jericho reunited with The Young Bucks to kick off the show against Ricochet, Andrade El Idolo, and Mark Davis in a chaotic six man tag match designed to preview the upcoming Anarchy in the Arena showdown. The action moved at a frantic pace with constant tags, dives, and signature offense from all six competitors. Andrade even paused during the match to interact with fans at ringside before Jericho and The Bucks regained control with a series of triple team attacks. The momentum continued shifting throughout the contest, including a lengthy Superkick Party sequence and a huge BTE Trigger near fall on Andrade. Just when it looked like The Bucks had the match won, Clark Connors and David Finlay rushed to ringside to create a distraction, allowing Andrade to steal the pinfall victory. Things became even more chaotic after the match when Jack Perry arrived carrying a bag of onions before The Hurt Syndicate stormed the ring and brawled with everyone to close the segment.

Mark Briscoe vs. Tommaso Ciampa In An Anything Goes Match

Mark Briscoe and Tommaso Ciampa delivered one of the most violent matches AEW has aired in recent months. Both men wasted no time introducing weapons into the fight as trash cans, chains, kendo sticks, ladders, and tables quickly filled the ringside area. Ciampa repeatedly targeted Briscoe with brutal attacks, including raking a cheese grater across his forehead and driving a crowbar into his mouth. Briscoe answered back with equally savage offense, using a staple gun, barbed wire, and even a screwdriver during the battle. The crowd reacted loudly throughout the bloody war as both men pushed themselves to the limit. After surviving Ciampa’s devastating offense, Briscoe finally ended the match by delivering a Jay Driller through a barbed wire covered table before following up with a Froggy Bow for the victory.

Swerve Strickland And Bandido Brawl

Swerve Strickland returned to AEW programming during a segment with Prince Nana and Tony Schiavone, but the appearance quickly turned violent when Bandido attacked him before he could even speak. The two stars brawled around ringside with Bandido launching himself onto Strickland with a somersault dive before smashing him into the steel steps. Strickland eventually fought back and attempted to use a steel chair as a weapon, but Bandido countered and nearly planted him with a 21 Plex before Strickland escaped. The intense confrontation further escalated their rivalry heading into Double or Nothing.

Willow Nightingale Vacates The TBS Championship

One of the most emotional moments of the night came when Willow Nightingale announced she was relinquishing the TBS Championship due to a shoulder injury suffered during a recent title defense. Nightingale reflected on how much the championship meant to her and admitted she could no longer defend it properly while injured. She also revealed she would be withdrawing from the Owen Hart Tournament. Commentary praised Nightingale for her determination and professionalism while AEW confirmed her tournament spot would now become a Wild Card entry.

Jon Moxley vs. Kyle O’Reilly In An AEW Continental Championship Eliminator

Jon Moxley and Kyle O’Reilly followed with a highly physical technical wrestling match centered around submissions and striking exchanges. O’Reilly focused heavily on damaging Moxley’s leg while Moxley targeted his opponent’s ribs throughout the bout. The pace gradually intensified as the time limit approached, with O’Reilly coming extremely close to forcing a submission victory after trapping Moxley in a deep ankle lock. The crowd erupted during the final minute as Moxley teased tapping out, but the bell sounded before a winner could be decided. O’Reilly grabbed a microphone afterward and demanded a no time limit rematch at Double or Nothing, claiming Moxley barely survived him.

Athena & Triangle Of Madness vs. Thunder Rosa, Mina Shirakawa & The Brawling Birds

The women’s division was heavily featured in a fast paced eight woman tag team match. Athena, AEW Women’s Champion Thekla, Julia Hart, and Skye Blue battled Thunder Rosa, Mina Shirakawa, Jamie Hayter, and Alex Windsor in a match packed with momentum swings and frequent tags. Shirakawa and Thekla showcased strong chemistry early before chaos broke down across the ring with multiple finishers being exchanged. The finish came when Julia Hart sprayed mist into Thunder Rosa’s face while the referee was distracted, allowing Thekla to capitalize and score the pinfall for her team.

Darby Allin vs. Speedball Mike Bailey For The AEW World Championship

Darby Allin’s latest title defense against Speedball Mike Bailey headlined the Dynamite portion of the show. Bailey came out aggressively and immediately rocked Allin with several hard kicks and aerial attacks while MJF joined commentary to scout his upcoming opponent. Bailey repeatedly targeted Allin’s ribs and legs while Allin responded with his trademark reckless offense, including a Scorpion Death Drop on top of the barricade. Kevin Knight later ran to ringside to prevent MJF from directly interfering, but the challenger still attempted to manipulate the outcome late in the contest. Bailey came extremely close to winning following a series of strikes and near falls, but Allin survived before locking in the Scorpion Death Lock after multiple Coffin Drops to force the submission victory. After the match, MJF attacked Allin from behind and attempted to shave his head with hair clippers before Allin fought him off and nearly turned the tables on the challenger.

Will Ospreay vs. Katsuyori Shibata

Collision continued with a highly competitive singles match between Will Ospreay and Katsuyori Shibata. The match featured stiff strikes, technical counters, and several close near falls as Shibata attempted to wear Ospreay down with submissions and neck targeting offense. Ospreay battled through the punishment and eventually regained momentum with a series of explosive strikes and aerial attacks. Outside interference briefly distracted Ospreay late in the match, but he recovered and finished Shibata with the Hidden Blade. Samoa Joe confronted Ospreay immediately afterward and warned him ahead of their Owen Hart Tournament clash at Double or Nothing. Ospreay responded with a passionate promo about fighting to achieve his dream of becoming AEW World Champion.

FTR vs. The Conglomeration For The AEW Tag Team Championships

The show closed with FTR defending the AEW Tag Team Championships against Orange Cassidy and Roderick Strong. The challengers nearly stole the match several times with quick pin attempts and fast paced offense, while FTR slowed the pace down whenever possible to maintain control. Strong repeatedly fought through punishment to keep his team alive while Cassidy delivered several dramatic near falls late in the match. The finish came after Stokely Hathaway distracted the referee and struck Cassidy with Christian Cage’s watch, allowing Dax Harwood to roll Cassidy up and retain the titles for FTR.