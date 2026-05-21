Wrestling Veteran Phil Hickerson Passes Away At 79

Phil Hickerson, a longtime star of the Memphis and Tennessee wrestling territories, has passed away at the age of 79.

The news was confirmed by the Cauliflower Alley Club in a statement shared on social media.

“The wrestling world has lost one of its true tough men. Today we say goodbye to Phil Hickerson, who has passed away at the age of 79. Our condolences to family, friends and fans around the world. Rest easy, sir… and thank you for the memories,” the organization wrote.

Born in Jackson, Hickerson became one of the standout names in Tennessee wrestling during the 1970s and 1980s. He built a reputation as both a singles competitor and a respected tag team wrestler across the regional territory system.

Hickerson was especially known for teaming with the late Dennis Condrey as The Bicentennial Kings. Throughout their run together, the duo worked alongside managers including Al Costello, Rock Hunter, and Ron Wright. The team enjoyed major success, capturing the Southern Tag Team Titles nine times, the U.S. Tag Team Championships on five occasions, and the Mid-America Tag Team Titles twice.

Hickerson originally entered the wrestling business in 1974 and competed until 1980 before injuries forced him away from the ring. He later made a comeback in 1984 and remained active through 1991. One of the notable highlights from his later career came in July 1989 when he defeated Eric Embry to win the WCWA Texas Heavyweight Championship.

In recognition of his contributions to the industry, Hickerson was inducted into the Memphis Wrestling Hall of Fame in 1995.