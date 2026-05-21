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Ludwig Kaiser Arrested In Florida On Battery Charge

Posted By: Ben Kerin on May 21, 2026
Ludwig Kaiser Arrested In Florida On Battery Charge

WWE star Ludwig Kaiser was arrested Wednesday afternoon in Orange County, Florida, according to online booking records first shared by the Facebook page Orange County Mugshots and RecentlyBooked.com.

Kaiser, whose real name is Marcel Barthel, was reportedly charged with battery. The records listed his bond at $1,000. Orange County is home to Orlando and the WWE Performance Center, where many WWE talents regularly train and appear.

PWInsider later confirmed that Kaiser had been released after posting bail later that evening.

As online speculation quickly spread regarding the situation, Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp clarified details surrounding the arrest and pushed back against rumors circulating on social media.

“The arrest is accurate. We’re told the battery charge was against a male after an altercation. Not a domestic situation as some are speculating,” Sapp stated.

He later followed up by noting, “Kaiser was bonded out this evening.”

According to Slam Wrestling, the incident is believed to have involved a confrontation with another man at a restaurant, although additional details about the alleged altercation have not yet been made public. WWE has not issued an official statement regarding the matter.

The arrest comes at a busy time for Kaiser on screen. In recent weeks, he has appeared under a mask as El Grande Americano following WWE’s injury storyline involving Chad Gable. Kaiser is also currently advertised for a mask vs. mask match against Gable at AAA Noche De Los Grandes on May 30 in Monterrey, Mexico.


If you reference any quotes from this piece, please attribute them to the original source, and kindly credit WrestlingNewsSource.com (h/t) for the transcription.



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