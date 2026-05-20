WWE Addresses Saudi Arabia Concerns During Internal Town Hall

WWE internally addressed growing concerns this week about its upcoming Saudi Arabia events as tensions continue escalating in the Middle East involving the United States and Iran.

According to reports from a WWE Town Hall meeting held for talent and staff, Triple H and WWE President Nick Khan confirmed that the company still plans to move forward with its scheduled June trip to Riyadh. Those in attendance were reportedly told there is currently no internal concern about traveling to the region despite the ongoing situation overseas.

The discussion comes as questions continue circulating about whether WWE and UFC events tied to Saudi Arabia could face disruption amid the escalating conflict. Despite the uncertainty, WWE remains fully committed to Night of Champions taking place later this month as planned.

TKO executive Mark Shapiro also recently addressed the situation during an investor call, confirming that all scheduled events across the Middle East are still expected to proceed. That includes WWE Night of Champions in Riyadh and UFC Fight Night in Azerbaijan on June 27.

Shapiro acknowledged the difficult climate in the region but stated that TKO and its international partners remain aligned on continuing business as scheduled. He also pushed back on concerns surrounding Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund following changes involving LIV Golf, noting that TKO has been reassured its relationship with Saudi Arabia remains strong heading into 2026 and beyond.

WWE’s Saudi partnership continues to be one of the company’s most lucrative international agreements, though the events regularly attract criticism and renewed scrutiny whenever political tensions rise in the region. As of now, WWE has no plans to alter its schedule.