Mick Foley Officially Joins AEW For Double Or Nothing Weekend

Mick Foley is officially AEW-bound.

AEW President Tony Khan confirmed on social media that the WWE Hall of Famer will make his AEW debut this Sunday as part of the Double or Nothing Buy In pre-show. Foley will join Renee Paquette as co-host for the free pre-show broadcast ahead of the pay-per-view event.

Khan made the announcement on X while promoting Wednesday night’s special three-hour edition of Dynamite and Collision.

“Before #AEWDoN, watch the The Buy In FREE before the ppv THIS SUNDAY! Your new co-hosts are @ReneePaquette & Mick Foley! Foley’s coming back to TBS, where he ran wild as Cactus Jack! Don’t miss his first night in AEW on Sunday + see you for Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite TONIGHT!”

The appearance will mark Foley’s first official involvement with AEW after weeks of speculation surrounding a potential partnership. Reports surfaced earlier this month claiming AEW had genuine interest in bringing Foley into the company once his WWE Legends agreement neared expiration.

Foley’s current WWE Legends contract is reportedly set to expire in June 2026. Recent reports suggested the Hall of Famer had become uncomfortable with WWE and TKO’s continued association with Donald Trump and his administration, particularly following controversial comments made about actor Rob Reiner.

Khan’s reference to Foley “coming back to TBS” was a nod to Foley’s legendary WCW run as Cactus Jack during the early 1990s. Long before becoming one of WWE’s biggest stars as Mankind, Dude Love, and Cactus Jack, Foley built his reputation in WCW through brutal matches and memorable feuds aired regularly on TBS programming.

Sunday’s AEW Double or Nothing 2026 takes place at Louis Armstrong Stadium in Queens, New York, not far from Foley’s Long Island roots. The show will be headlined by Darby Allin defending the AEW World Championship against MJF in a Title vs. Hair match.

Foley has not competed in a wrestling match since 2012 and has openly discussed ongoing health issues, including hip and knee replacement surgeries. While there had previously been discussions surrounding a potential on-screen feud with MJF, Foley reportedly declined due to the physical demands involved.

Instead, AEW will introduce Foley in a non-wrestling role as part of the Buy In panel, a format traditionally hosted by Renee Paquette alongside personalities such as RJ City and Jeff Jarrett.