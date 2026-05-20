WWE Looking To Rebuild Tag Team Division Following Major Exits

WWE is reportedly making moves to strengthen its tag team division following a wave of roster departures after WrestleMania 42.

The recent cuts saw multiple established teams and tag wrestlers exit the company, including the Wyatt Sicks, Motor City Machine Guns members Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin, along with MFTs duo Tonga Loa and Jeff Cobb. The New Day’s Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston also reportedly departed after being asked to accept reduced contracts.

A new report from False Finish HQ states that WWE is now focused on rebuilding the division internally while also exploring outside talent acquisitions to add more depth.

The report stated:

“Sources indicate to False Finish that WWE is currently in the process of trying to help rebuild the tag team division from within while also looking at the possibility of signing tag teams from other promotions in the near future.”

Despite the recent exits, several teams remain active across WWE programming. The Street Profits are set to challenge Austin Theory and Logan Paul for the World Tag Team Championships at Saturday Night's Main Event. Meanwhile, Axiom and Nathan Frazer continue appearing on SmackDown, while teams such as The Usos, Los Americanos, Los Americanos Hermanos, and The War Raiders remain featured across Raw and AAA programming.