MJF Fires Shots At Mick Foley Amid AEW Rumors

MJF stayed fully in character when asked about the possibility of Mick Foley appearing in AEW, firing off insults while adding more intrigue to the growing speculation surrounding the Hardcore Legend.

Reports surfaced last week claiming AEW has genuine interest in bringing Foley into the company, potentially for an appearance at Double or Nothing in New York. Speaking with SNY ahead of Sunday’s pay-per-view, the Long Island native was asked about the rumors involving Foley and AEW. Rather than shutting them down, MJF leaned into his trademark arrogance and took shots at the WWE Hall of Famer.

“I think Mick Foley is fat and he’s ugly,” MJF said. “I think he was the blueprint of what Darby Allin is now, which makes me hate him even more. That’s what I think of Mick Foley.”

MJF is set to challenge Darby Allin for the AEW World Championship in the main event of Double or Nothing this Sunday at Louis Armstrong Stadium in Queens, New York. The bout carries added stakes, with MJF agreeing to put his hair on the line in order to secure the rematch against Allin.

The possibility of Foley working with MJF has actually been discussed for quite some time. Foley previously revealed that when he was considering one final retirement match, MJF was the opponent he wanted. However, those plans were scrapped after Foley suffered a concussion while training in 2024. If Foley does arrive in AEW, expectations are that any role would likely involve limited physical involvement.

Foley’s current WWE Legends contract is also nearing its expiration date next month. Foley recently spoke openly about his issues with WWE’s relationship with President Donald Trump and decided against renewing the deal. Despite still technically being tied to WWE, Foley has already appeared for promotions including OVW and GCW in recent months. Similar situations have happened before, with Rob Van Dam previously wrestling in AEW while still under a WWE Legends agreement.

The Takedown on SI, which first reported AEW’s interest in Foley, noted that it remains unclear whether a potential appearance would be a one-time cameo or the start of a larger deal with the company.