Mark Shapiro Explains Why WWE Brought WrestleMania 42 Back To Las Vegas

TKO President Mark Shapiro has addressed WWE’s decision to bring WrestleMania 42 back to Las Vegas for a second straight year, explaining that the company’s overwhelmingly positive experience with WrestleMania 41 played a major role in the call to return.

Speaking with Yahoo Finance, Shapiro admitted WWE traditionally moves WrestleMania to a different city each year to maximize growth opportunities and economic impact, but said Las Vegas changed that thinking after the success of last year’s event.

“Some of the challenges we had there is usually we move WrestleMania year after year to a new spot, and that allows us to obviously grow and see the kind of economic impact we would expect.”

Shapiro then revealed he personally pushed for WWE to revisit Las Vegas rather than sticking with the original plan for New Orleans.

“Maybe it’s a mistake I made because Vegas was so huge last year and such a winner for our fans and the product that I said to Nick Khan, who runs WWE, ‘We got to go back to Vegas next year. Like, we have to move New Orleans down the road and we got to come back to Vegas.’”

He continued by praising Las Vegas as one of the premier destinations for major entertainment and sporting events.

“I mean, Las Vegas, I don’t need to tell you, is the mecca for great events. More and more events are moving there. Music has residencies, and more and more sports teams, evidenced by the National Hockey League and soon-to-be Major League Baseball, are popping up there with teams to come.”

“Obviously, the Las Vegas Raiders are a massive success in Las Vegas.”

Despite some comparisons being made between this year and last year’s WrestleMania business, Shapiro made it clear he has no regrets about returning to the city.

“So, absolutely no regrets on going back there. But the only reason you’re hearing some of the ‘Hey, it’s not what it was last year,’ is because we’re not benefiting from the first-mover experience.”