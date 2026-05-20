Triple H And Nick Khan Praise Danhausen During WWE Town Hall

Danhausen’s momentum inside WWE continues to grow quickly, with PWInsiderElite.com reporting that both Paul “Triple H” Levesque and WWE President Nick Khan specifically praised the star during Tuesday’s WWE employee Town Hall meeting.

During the discussion, WWE management reportedly showed clips of Danhausen while highlighting how quickly he has connected with fans since arriving in the company just over two months ago. Khan and Levesque pointed to his surge in popularity, noting that Danhausen has already climbed to become WWE’s second biggest merchandise seller. Three different Danhausen shirts are also said to currently sit among the company’s top five selling designs.

The executives also spoke highly of the outside attention Danhausen has generated for WWE. That included his recent ESPN appearances and the viral buzz surrounding his “uncursing” of the New York Knicks. The Knicks invited Danhausen to attend Tuesday night’s game at Madison Square Garden, where the team picked up a victory after the appearance.