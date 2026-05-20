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Nyla Rose Confirms How Long She’ll Stay In Japan

Posted By: Ben Kerin on May 20, 2026
Nyla Rose Confirms How Long She’ll Stay In Japan

Former AEW Women’s World Champion Nyla Rose is set to remain in Japan through the end of June as she continues her latest run overseas.

During a conversation with Thunder Rosa, Rose shared that her current stay in Japan will last until June 30. While reflecting on the trip, she explained that it feels shorter compared to previous tours she has done in the country.

“Till June 30th,” Rose said when asked about her schedule. “That’s not that long. That’s not very long. Maybe I think it’s not that long because when I would come before, I was doing four to six months on average.”

Rose is currently competing for the Marvelous promotion, where she holds the AAAW Tag Team Championships. She is also scheduled to appear for Dream Star Fighting Marigold during her time in Japan.

Although she has not wrestled for AEW since November 2024, Rose made it clear during the discussion that she wants to return to action for the company and said she “definitely” hopes to compete there again.

Fightful Select recently reported that Rose remains under contract with AEW. She previously made history as the promotion’s second-ever Women’s World Champion.


If you reference any quotes from this piece, please attribute them to the original source, and kindly credit WrestlingNewsSource.com (h/t) for the transcription.



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