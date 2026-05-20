Former WWE Cruiserweight Champion Reportedly Spotted At WWE Performance Center

Former WWE Cruiserweight Champion Enzo Amore was reportedly spotted at the WWE Performance Center this week, fueling speculation about a possible return to the company.

According to False Finish, Amore was at the facility on Tuesday ahead of the latest episode of WWE NXT on The CW.

False Finish shared the following update on X:

“False Finish has learned that former WWE Cruiserweight Champion Enzo Amore has been at the WWE Performance Center recently and was there yesterday ahead of #WWENXT.”

Amore was suspended by WWE in January 2018 following sexual assault allegations before being released one day later. The investigation was later closed by the Phoenix Police Department without charges being filed.

“The case has been investigated to its fullest extent, while working with the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office. The case has been closed. This would not preclude the case from reopening, should new evidence come to light.”

Since leaving WWE, Amore has wrestled under the Real1 name across multiple promotions, including Major League Wrestling, House of Glory, GCW, and several independent promotions. He has also pursued a music career.

The timing of the Performance Center visit has also raised eyebrows due to recent reports surrounding Big Bill, formerly known as Big Cass. Fightful Select reported in April that Big Bill’s All Elite Wrestling contract could expire around the end of May or early June 2026.

Big Bill has barely appeared on AEW programming in 2026, last wrestling on television during a February episode of AEW Collision as part of an eight man parking lot street fight.

With Amore now reportedly back around WWE and Big Bill potentially nearing free agency, fans are already speculating about a possible Enzo and Cass reunion. The duo became one of the most popular tag teams of the 2010s during their run in NXT and on Raw before splitting in 2017 when Big Cass turned on Amore.

The pair captured the NXT Tag Team Championship during their original NXT run and remain one of the most requested reunion acts among longtime WWE fans.