Jimmy Hart Recalls Being Shot With Homemade Dart Gun At Wrestling Event

Veteran wrestling manager Jimmy Hart recently looked back on one of the wildest fan encounters of his career, recalling the time he was struck by a homemade dart gun during a wrestling event in Louisville.

Speaking with Cody Rhodes on the latest episode of What Do You Wanna Talk About?, Hart shared the bizarre story from his Memphis wrestling days involving a six man tag team match. The bout featured Hart teaming with Troy Graham and Jimmy Valiant against Jerry Lawler, Jerry Jarrett and Dylan D.

Hart explained that after the match, he was draped over Valiant’s shoulder while being carried backstage when something suddenly struck him. At first, he feared someone had damaged his gear.

“I didn’t complain or get mad. I loved that when we had people (mad), you know, I got shot one time in Louisville. Everybody has, in the rump with a dart gun. A guy made a homemade dart, hit me right up. They, he got a cheap little straw from Wendy’s or McDonald’s or whatever building this big one made at home, took a little needle, like threading needle, put it in there, put a little thing on it and went as I was coming out because they had me draped over Handsome Jimmy’s shoulder.”

Hart continued by describing the moment he discovered what had actually happened backstage.

“It was a six man tag. It was like Jerry Lawler, Jerry Jarrett and Dylan D against me, the Dream Machine and Handsome Jimmy. And I’m leaning over the back. They carried me out. Of course I got beat right. So I’m leaning over the back and all of a sudden I’m going, ‘Oh God’. And I thought, ‘man, I hope nobody burnt my tights’ because we didn’t make a lot of money back then. And so I got back. I went, ‘Oh my, I hope my tights aren’t burnt.’ They go no, look, they went ‘whoa’ And I went ‘what is it?’ They go, ‘look, it’s a dart’. And I went ‘Oh my God,’. Then Miss Jarrett ran, she goes ‘you’ve got to go get a tetanus shot.'”

Despite the frightening situation, Hart said he ultimately avoided any serious health issues after getting medical treatment.

“I went ‘Oh my God, it’s going to take my whole payoff to go get a tetanus shot’, you know, but I went and got a tetanus shot.I didn’t have anything, thank goodness, but that’s what happened.”

Hart also made it clear he never carried resentment over the incident, believing strong fan reactions were simply part of professional wrestling at the time.

“I don’t really get mad about it because we get the people upset over it and then we get mad because they get upset with those. It didn’t make any sense, right?”