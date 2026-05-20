Marty Jannetty Family Confirms Below The Knee Amputation Surgery

Former WWE star Marty Jannetty has undergone a below the knee amputation, according to a statement released by his family after growing online speculation surrounding his health.

The update was shared by Jannetty’s wife, Addie, who posted an official statement on Facebook confirming the surgery and addressing the circulation of medical photos and rumors that had surfaced in recent days.

The situation gained attention after former wrestler Eddy Mansfield discussed Jannetty’s condition during an appearance on the Monte & The Pharaoh podcast. Mansfield revealed that his longtime friend had recently undergone an amputation, while an image showing Jannetty’s leg after the procedure quickly spread online.

In the family’s statement, Addie explained why they chose to publicly comment on the matter.

“The Jannetty family is issuing this statement to address the recent circulation of private medical information and photographs involving Marty Jannetty. Over the past year, we have chosen to keep Marty’s health matters private, and we stand firmly by that decision. However, due to widespread speculation, unauthorized posts, and ongoing commentary across social media and wrestling news outlets, we feel it is necessary to provide accurate information.”

She went on to confirm the details of the operation, noting that the surgery took place on April 1, 2026.

“Marty recently underwent a below the knee amputation. The photograph currently being shared online is authentic. It is not AI generated, altered, or manipulated in any way. It was taken by his wife to document his medical journey. The procedure was performed on April 1, 2026, by Dr. Leland McCluskey, who successfully removed all infected bone. The surgery went as expected, and Marty is now focusing on recovery, pain management, and long term healing.”

Jannetty had previously spoken publicly about his health struggles in early 2024, revealing on Facebook that doctors informed him a leg amputation would eventually be necessary. The recent operation was the fulfillment of that recommendation after ongoing complications.

During the podcast appearance, Mansfield also criticized WWE for what he believes has been a lack of support for Jannetty over the years. He pointed to the wear and tear caused by decades in the wrestling business, particularly issues involving Jannetty’s ankle, and argued the company should do more for one of its former stars.

Mansfield additionally pushed for Jannetty to receive a future induction into the WWE Hall of Fame, suggesting longtime tag team partner Shawn Michaels should handle the honor.

“He should be in the Hall of Fame. Without a shadow of a doubt, he should be. And Shawn Michaels should be the guy who’s introducing him into the Hall of Fame. How come he hadn’t done that?”

Jannetty rose to prominence alongside Michaels as part of The Rockers during the late 1980s and early 1990s. The duo became one of wrestling’s most influential tag teams, capturing the AWA World Tag Team Championship before both men moved into singles competition. Jannetty also held the WWE Intercontinental Championship in 1993 during Michaels’ storyline suspension.