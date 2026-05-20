AEW Announces Ticket Details For Dynamite: Beach Break In Clearwater Beach

AEW has officially announced ticket details for this year’s Beach Break edition of Dynamite, which is set to take place on Wednesday, July 8 from the BayCare Sound in Clearwater Beach, Florida. The venue is an outdoor waterfront amphitheater, continuing the company’s tradition of presenting the Beach Break special in unique open air locations.

Presale tickets go live today at 10am ET, while the general public will be able to purchase tickets beginning Friday, May 22 at 10am ET. AEW also confirmed that Premium Seating early access started on May 19.

The presale period runs through Thursday, May 21 at 11:59pm ET. Fans interested in accessing the early ticket window can register as an AEW Insider through the company’s official website. AEW is also offering group ticket packages, meet and greet opportunities, and photo experiences tied to the event.

At this time, no matches or talent appearances have been announced for the Beach Break card.

Tickets for the event are available through AEW’s official events page.

Before Beach Break arrives in July, AEW heads to Double or Nothing on Sunday, May 24 at Louis Armstrong Stadium in Flushing, New York. The pay-per-view will feature a Title vs Hair main event between AEW World Champion Darby Allin and MJF. Fans can watch the show through Max, My AEW, and Amazon PPV.