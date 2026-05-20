AEW And Minnesota Twins Announce Historic Brawl In The Ballpark Event

All Elite Wrestling is set to make history this summer through a new partnership with the Minnesota Twins. The two sides have announced Brawl in the Ballpark, a special postgame wrestling event scheduled for Friday, July 10 at Target Field in Minneapolis. The show represents the first collaboration of its kind between AEW and a Major League Baseball franchise for a live wrestling presentation inside a stadium venue.

The event will take place immediately following the Minnesota Twins’ game against the Los Angeles Angels and is expected to run for around 75 minutes. Fans attending the baseball game will be able to stay for the wrestling showcase, which will be held in a specially designed ring setup near Gate 34 inside Target Field.

Minnesota Twins and All Elite Wrestling both promoted the event as a unique entertainment experience that blends live sports and pro wrestling into one evening.

AEW President and CEO Tony Khan praised the partnership and highlighted the significance of the collaboration.

“We are thrilled for AEW to team with the Minnesota Twins for Brawl in the Ballpark on Friday, July 10 at Target Field. The event will mark another unforgettable night of All Elite Wrestling action in an incredible location, and we look forward to showcasing AEW to all Minnesota Twins fans.”

Twins Executive Vice President and Chief Revenue Officer Sean Moore also commented on the crossover event.

“We’re excited to partner with AEW to bring a one-of-a-kind night to Target Field on July 10. This collaboration is part of our ongoing efforts to create memorable, fan-first experiences that give people even more reasons to enjoy a visit to our ballpark.”

Entry to Brawl in the Ballpark will be included with admission to the July 10 Twins vs. Angels matchup, which begins at 7:10 p.m. local time. Fans can also purchase upgraded experiences tied to the event, including a themed package featuring a co-branded AEW and Twins Lucha mask hat, a VIP option with ringside access, and a Truly On Deck package offering patio seating, food and beverage credit, and an elevated view of the ring setup.

AEW and Ring of Honor talent are expected to appear, although no matches or wrestlers have officially been announced yet.