Netflix Reveals Huge Viewership Numbers For Ronda Rousey Vs. Gina Carano

Netflix has revealed major viewership numbers for the recent fight card headlined by Ronda Rousey versus Gina Carano, with the event drawing nearly 17 million viewers globally at its peak.

According to an official announcement released Tuesday, the fight card averaged 12.4 million viewers worldwide across the triple main event lineup. The figures were compiled using VideoAmp data, G&G Closed Circuit Events, and Netflix’s own first party analytics.

Within the United States alone, the triple main event averaged 9.3 million viewers. Netflix also stated the event generated over one billion impressions across its social media platforms worldwide. On X, #RouseyCarano remained the top trending topic in the United States throughout the night. The event also reached the number one trending position in Brazil and ranked third overall in the United Kingdom.

Rousey made quick work of Carano in the headline bout, securing a victory in just 17 seconds with an armbar submission. Elsewhere on the card, Mike Perry stopped Nate Diaz via TKO before the third round, while Francis Ngannou scored a first round knockout victory against Philipe Lins.

The event was held on May 16 at Intuit Dome in Los Angeles and was promoted by Most Valuable Promotions, led by Nakisa Bidarian and Jake Paul.

Several notable names were spotted cageside during the show, including CM Punk, James Cameron, Jon Jones, Anderson Silva, Marshawn Lynch, Barry Bonds, Tommy Lee, Sebastian Maniscalco, Carmen Electra, and David Spade.

The event marked the fourth live collaboration between Netflix and Most Valuable Promotions following previous cards including Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson, Taylor vs. Serrano III, and Paul vs. Joshua. Netflix is also preparing to stream additional live sports content in the near future, including NFL games, WWE Raw, the MLB Home Run Derby, and the Field of Dreams game.