Road Warrior Animal’s Widow Blasts A&E WWE Legends Documentary

Kim Turman Laurinaitis, the widow of WWE Hall of Famer Joe Laurinaitis, better known to wrestling fans as Road Warrior Animal, has publicly criticized the recent episode of Biography: WWE Legends centered around the legendary Legion of Doom tag team.

The A&E special focused on Animal and his longtime partner Mike Hegstrand, famously known as Hawk. However, Kim revealed on Facebook that she was never approached to participate in the documentary, despite being heavily involved in preserving her late husband’s legacy and handling matters connected to the Road Warriors brand.

Kim expressed her frustration in a lengthy social media post, writing:

“For all of you, reaching out to me right now, asking if I’m part of the A&E biography….

NO HIS ACTUAL WIFE ￼(the one that was with him the nt he died & years before) WAS NOT CONTACTED TO FILM BELIEVE IT OR NOT.. THE ONE THAT PAYS FOR THE TRADEMARKS AND IS WORKS TO CONTINUE HIS WISHES & LEGACY WITH THE LOD EXPERIENCE AND MANY OTHER THINGS🤯🤯

BUT THIS IS SUPPOSED TO BE ABOUT RESPECT FOR JOE AND THE LOD/ ROAD WARRIOR RIGHT??? 🤣🤣🤣 Yeah ok believe what you want…

I can guarantee you my husband is NOT￼ happy in heaven BUT his story, the REAL story and TRUTH OF ALL OF IT will come out.

This is disgusting literally disgusting at his expense and I will not be quiet anymore.

Shame on all involved …THE TRUTH WILL ALWAYS COME OUT!!🤬🤬🤬

They ￼only did it this way because he was not here, but I still am and will fight for HIS wishes!

Do they give out Oscar’s 🏆for acting performances in this?? WOW 😳👏

Some of the people on here never kept in touch, wouldn’t even walk over to speak to him, & talked so much 💩!

Phony asses getting their irrelevant ‘moment’🙄”

Kim later shared another emotional post while watching the documentary, disputing details surrounding Animal’s passing and accusing the program of presenting inaccurate information about his final moments.

“WHAT IN THE FCK AM I WATCHING?!!!🤯🤯🤯

OMG I AM SO DONE.

THIS IS NOT HOW MY HUSBAND DIED & FYI HE DIED 9/22 AT OUR HOTEL NOT A HOSPTIAL,￼THEY NEVER TOOK HIM TO A FCKING HOSPITAL, HAD TO TRY TO SAVE HIM IN OUR HOTEL ROOM!!

I WAS THE ONLY 1 THERE W/PARAMEDICS…

ARE YOU SERIOUS RIGHT NOW?

I HELD HIM FOR OVER AN HR TRYING TO WAIT FOR JESSICA AND LINDSEY BOTH DAUGHTERS TO GET THERE BEFORE THEY TRANSPORTED HIM TO A FUNERAL HOME!!!

￼WHAT THE FCK IS HAPPENING!!???

I AM ABOUT TO LOSE MY GD MIND RIGHT NOW.

I HAVE NEVER BEEN SO MAD…”

The Legion of Doom remains one of the most iconic tag teams in professional wrestling history, with Animal and Hawk achieving legendary status across WWE, WCW, NJPW, and numerous other promotions during their careers.