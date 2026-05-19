ROH Films New HonorClub Taping SPOILERS From Jacksonville

Ring of Honor returned to WJCT Studios in Jacksonville on Monday evening for another round of HonorClub television tapings, featuring a packed lineup that saw 30 matches filmed across the night.

The evening closed out with ROH Television Champion AR Fox successfully retaining his title against Dezmond Xavier in the main event. Several championships were also featured throughout the tapings in Proving Ground matches, while a number of rivalries continued to build heading into future episodes.

Among the notable results, ROH World Champion Bandido defeated Angelico in a Proving Ground match, while ROH Women’s World Champion Athena overcame Hyan. ROH Pure Champion Lee Moriarty also picked up a victory against Mance Warner, and ROH Women’s Pure Champion Deonna Purrazzo defeated Isla Dawn.

Elsewhere on the card, Eddie Kingston teamed with Ortiz to score a win over The WorkHorsemen, while Top Flight defeated Premier Athletes. The Rascalz also picked up a victory over Grizzled Young Veterans in one of the featured tag matches of the night.

AEW National Champion Mark Davis retained his championship against Adam Priest, while Billie Starkz, Bryan Keith, Queen Aminata, and Ace Austin were among the other winners during the extensive taping session.

Here are the full results from the Jacksonville tapings:

• Action Andretti defeated Soleil

• Serpentico & The Colons defeated Kiran Grey, Alex Kane & Bruss Hamilton

• Anthony Ogogo defeated Darian Bengston

• Proving Ground Match: ROH World Champion Bandido defeated Angelico

• Lio Rush defeated Griff Garrison

• Top Flight defeated Premier Athletes

• Billy Gunn, Brady Booker & Drago defeated The Supastarz

• Pure Rules Match: Viva Van defeated Rachael Ellering

• Proving Ground Match: ROH Pure Champion Lee Moriarty defeated Mance Warner

• Proving Ground Match: ROH Women’s World Champion Athena defeated Hyan

• Matt Taven & Mike Bennett defeated Alec Price & Jordan Oliver

• Eddie Kingston & Ortiz defeated The WorkHorsemen

• Red Velvet & Zayda Steel defeated The IInspiration

• Shane Taylor & The Infantry defeated Serpentico & The Colons

• Proving Ground Match: ROH Women’s Pure Champion Deonna Purrazzo defeated Isla Dawn

• Maya World defeated Trish Adora

• AEW National Champion Mark Davis defeated Adam Priest to retain

• Stori Denali defeated Brooke Havok

• Billie Starkz defeated Robyn Renegade

• Proving Ground Match: ROH Six Man Tag Team Champions Dalton Castle & The Outrunners defeated Frat House

• Jay Lethal, Lee Johnson & Blake Christian defeated Il Cartello Grillo

• Queen Aminata defeated Lacey Lane

• Tehuti Miles defeated Daddy Magic

• The Von Erichs defeated Dark Order

• Bryan Keith defeated Tommy Billington

• The Rascalz defeated Grizzled Young Veterans

• Angelico defeated Main Man Oro

• Mason Madden defeated Terry Yaki

• Ace Austin defeated Mansoor

• ROH Television Champion AR Fox defeated Dezmond Xavier to retain

Following the tapings, Tony Khan praised the event on social media and stated he believed it was the strongest ROH television taping held in Jacksonville since the company began running standalone shows at WJCT Studios earlier this year.

Khan wrote, “I thought that it was our best @ringofhonor tv taping so far in this Jacksonville era! We have some very exciting rivalries emerging and these will be awesome ROH tv shows!”