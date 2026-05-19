Jeff Jarrett Praises WWE’s Decision To Bring Back More House Shows

WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett recently shared his thoughts on WWE bringing back more live event house shows after scaling them back in the years following the pandemic. While WWE continued running select events internationally, particularly across the UK and Europe, the company is now expanding its domestic live event schedule heading into the summer months.

Speaking on his My World podcast, Jarrett praised the decision and explained why he believes house shows remain an important part of the wrestling business.

“I applaud it [the return of WWE house shows]. I love it. I think the business, yeah, I’m going so say it…the business desperately needs it because there is so much upside. If you break even on the P&L for the weekend, you can’t put a value on the marketing that you have, the ability to your fan base to come out and touch the product. If there are not house shows run by the major promotions, it leaves an opportunity for a lot of wrestling because wrestling fans want to go watch it live, just like music.”

Jarrett also highlighted the value these events can provide for developing talent, especially younger stars from NXT getting the opportunity to work alongside experienced main roster performers.

“Can you imagine the New Day versus NXT wrestler one and two out in these live events? What they could learn? They [a team like the New Day] may not be on RAW and SmackDown every week, but, out on the road, their brand names, they know how to get guys over, they know how to work with them. I’m curious to see how many NXT talent are put on these events” Jarrett added.

WWE has already confirmed several live event dates for its 2026 Summer Tour, with shows scheduled across multiple cities throughout July and August.

WWE Summer Tour 2026 Schedule:

• Saturday, July 11: Las Cruces, New Mexico at Pan American Center

• Sunday, July 12: Albuquerque, New Mexico at The Pit

• Thursday, July 16: Allentown, Pennsylvania at PPL Center

• Saturday, July 25: Stockton, California at Adventist Health Arena

• Sunday, July 26: Bakersfield, California at Dignity Health Arena

• Thursday, July 30: Springfield, Illinois at Bank of Springfield Center

• Thursday, August 6: Fairfax, Virginia at EagleBank Arena

• Thursday, August 13: Manchester, New Hampshire at SNHU Arena

• Saturday, August 29: Savannah, Georgia at Enmarket Arena

• Sunday, August 30: Charleston, South Carolina at North Charleston Coliseum